Jagdeep Dhankar to be sworn-in as VP today

Former West Bengal Governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar will take oath as the next Vice President of India’ on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu will administer the Oath of Office to the elected Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11:45 am today.

Dhankhar was elected as the Vice President on August 6. He defeated the Opposition’s Margaret Alva to emerge as a winner.

On August 7, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey jointly signed the ‘Certification of the Election of Jagdeep Dhankar as the next Vice President of India’.