KL Rahul replaces Shikhar Dhawan as skipper for ZIM ODI series

India opening batsman KL Rahul has recovered from Covid and is set to lead Team India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting from August 18 at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Rahul will replace Shikhar Dhawan, who was named skipper for the series.

BCCI’s official statement read,” The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy.”

After the conclusion of IPL 2022, Rahul was scheduled to captain India in the home T20Is against South Africa but missed out owing to a groin injury. The spell on the sidelines was extended after it was revealed that the 30-year-old would require surgery. Consequently, Rahul missed the tour of England and Ireland.