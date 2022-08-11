Stalin hands over gold deposit bond to Bhavani Amman temple authorities

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday handed over the gold deposit bond certificate worth Rs 46.31 crore, obtained from melting 91.061 kg gold jewels belonging to the famous Bhavani Amman temple in Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district.

At a event held at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister handed over the bond certificate to the Bhavani Amman temple authorities.

In the last 10 years from 2011 to 2021, the temple received a total of 130.512 kg gold, after all stones and other metals were removed, and the gold, with the help of temple authorities, was taken to union government’s gold refinery in Mumbai, where they were converted into gold biscuits weighing 91.61 kg.

The gold biscuits were deposited in the State Bank of India under the Revamped Gold Deposit scheme, 2015, for a total value of Rs 46.31 crore.

As the interest under the scheme is 2.25 per cent, the temple will get Rs 1.04 crore per annum and with the help of the amount the temple authorities can carry out works related to the temple, an official release said.

The scheme to convert gold jewels lying idle in the temple attached to HR&CE department was revamped by the DMK government after coming to power in 2021 and the State government appointed three Judges to monitor the process of separation of gold jewels.

Under the scheme, jewels which were donated to the temple and which cannot be used for the Lord inside the temple will be separated and will be taken to the gold refinery in Mumbai where the jewels wil be converted into bars and deposited in the bank as gold bonds.

The interest from the bond will be used for the activities of the particular temple alone