TN logs 927 new Covid cases

New coronavirus cases in Tamilnadu grew to 927, including five returnees from domestic and overseas, pushing the overall tally to 35,55,538, the health department said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the state remained unchanged at 38,033 with zero fatalities.

As many as 1,252 people got discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,08,919 leaving 8,586 active infections, a medical bulletin said here.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 186 people contracting the contagion while the remaining was spread across other districts. Coimbatore after reporting new cases in triple digits, added 98 cases while Ramanathapuram recorded the least with one.

The state capital leads among districts with 3,158 active infections and overall 7,85,149 coronavirus cases.