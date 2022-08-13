Ranveer Singh summoned by Mumbai Police over nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh, who recently got embroiled in a controversy for posing nude for a magazine photoshoot, has now been summoned by the Mumbai Police for the same. The ‘Padmaavat’ actor will be served notice to record his statement in connection with his nude photoshoot controversy. He has been summoned to appear before the police on August 22. A team of Mumbai Police reached his residence on Friday but couldn’t serve the notice because Ranveer is not present in Mumbai right now. An FIR had been registered against Ranveer on July 26, on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. Reportedly, the case was filed after receiving the complaint by an office-bearer of the NGO who had alleged that the actor hurt the sentiments of women with his nude photos.