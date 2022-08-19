Aavin launches 10 new products

Chennai: State Dairy Minister SM Nasar on Friday launched 10 new Aavin products, at Aavin Headquarters in Nandanam.

Jackfruit icecream, white chocolate, cold coffee, butter chiplets, basundi, Aavin health mix, processed cheese, baked yoghurt, Aavin milk biscuit and Aavin butter murukku are the products launched by the Minister.

The announcement to launch new Aavin products were made by the Minister in the Assembly, in March, this year, and following the announcement the production of the products commenced in Ambattur and Ooty Aavin plants. With the addition of 10 new products, Aavin produces a total of 225 dairy products apart from milk.