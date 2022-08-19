Fedbank heist: Inspector suspended

Amalraj, inspector of police, who detained after 3.5 kg of gold was recovered from his house in connection with a heist in a finance company, has been suspended.

A few days ago Rs 15 crore worth pledged gold ornaments were robbed from the company.

Amalraj, who is working at the Acharapakkam police station, has been detained based on the revelations of suspects Santhosh and Balaji, who was arrested in connection with the gold heist at the Arumbakkam branch of Fedbank. Amalraj said to be a relative of Santhosh.