HC directs all law colleges in TN to install Ambedkar’s photo

A single bench of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has in a recent judgment directed all law colleges in Tamil Nadu to install the photographs of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in the colleges.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan of the Madras High court passed the order while dealing with a plea by a Scheduled Caste student who approached the court to quash the disciplinary action against him by college authorities.

The student, S. Sasikumar had entered into a quarrel with the college authorities after he barged into the room of the Principal demanding installation of Dr. Ambedkar’s portrait in the principal’s room. Sasikumar is a fourth-year law student at the Government Law College, Theni.

Other than installation of photograph of Dr. Ambedkar in the college, he wanted the course to be taught in Tamil. The petitioner had impleaded three of his professors in person in his plea but the court suggested the petitioner to give up the respondents named in person since it will require counter affidavits from all three leading to further delaying any relief by the court to the petitioner.

The court also directed the petitioner to give a handwritten apology to the principal in which event the bench would persuade the college management to give a quietus to the issue.