ICMR planning sero-survey among contacts of monkeypox patients

The Indian Council of Medical Research may conduct a sero-survey among contacts of monkeypox patients to check for the presence of antibodies and find out how many of them were asymptomatic, official sources said Friday.

As of now, it is not known what is the proportion of people who stay asymptomatic of the viral infection, they said.

India so far has reported ten cases of monkeypox.

”We are thinking of conducting a sero-survey among close contacts of monkeypox-affected people in India to check for the presence of antibodies in them. ”The idea is to find out how many of them contracted the disease due to exposure to the infected and did not show symptoms. The discussions are at a very nascent stage as of now,” a source said.