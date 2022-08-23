Covid cases decline in TN

Tamilnadu recorded 591 new coronavirus cases on Monday taking the overall tally to 35,63,913. The active cases declined to 5,842 from 5,947 a day ago and as there were no casualties today too as the toll remained at 38,033.

According to a bulletin from the State health department here, 696 people were discharged today.

A total of 35,20,038 people have recovered so far from the contagion following treatment.

Fresh COVID-19 cases dropped below 100 in Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu districts, which saw 88, 72 and 46 cases, respectively, the bulletin said.