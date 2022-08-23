‘Bilingual policy is important in TN’

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said that bilingual policy is very important in Tamilnadu.

Speaking at the inauguration event of ‘Jeppiaar University’, the Minister said,”Bilingual policy of Tamil and English is sufficient for Tamilnadu. Tamil language is sufficient for speaking in Tamilnadu and English is sufficient for speaking globally. Other languages are not required so Jeppiaar University should follow bilingual policy.”

He further said that as per the new education policy public examination should be conducted for class 5th, class 8th and class 10th.

“The number of students studying will be affected so there is no need for such a policy,” he added.

Principal Secretary to Higher Education Department, D Karthikeyan, S Jagathrakshakan, MP, Loksabha, Remibai Jeppiaar, founder, Jeppiaar Educational Trust, M Regeena Jeppiaar, chancellor, Jeppiaar University were among those who were present.