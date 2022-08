The counselling for the general category students, seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu, has been postponed due delay in declaring NEET results.

For the first time in six years, the number of registrations for single-window counselling for government seats in engineering colleges in the State has crossed two lakh. As many as 2,11,115 candidates have registered. While 1,67,387 among them have paid the registration fee, 1,56,214 persons have uploaded their certificates.