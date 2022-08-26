OPS will go nowhere, says AIADMK leader

Chennai: Even as the legal battle is on between EPS and OPS over the leadership of AIADMK, senior party leader and EPS loyalist RB Udhayakumar said, ‘OPS has lost his plot. He will go nowhere’.

The former State Minister said, ‘He is desperately trying to get leaders in the party behind him and has promised cash for support’.

He will be sidelined for all.his acts against the welfare of the party, he added.

Remember a few days ago, Udhayakumar said, those who were in the non-cooperation movement had been given send-off. He said that after the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam had frequently shifted his political line, whereas Palaniswami was steadfast in his stand.