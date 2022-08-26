6G in India by end of this decade: Modi

New Delhi: With the successful conclusion of the 5G spectrum auction earlier this month, India now awaits the roll out of the service.

As Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that 5G services will be launched by October 12, PM Narendra Modi shed light on 6G plans for the country.Even as over a month is left for India to get 5G services, PM Modi announced that the Central government is gearing up to start 6G services in the country.

This could be done as soon as by the end of this decade, PM shared while addressing the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon.

We are also preparing to launch 6G by the end of this decade. We are encouraging Indian solutions in gaming and entertainment. The way the Indian government is investing in technology, every youth should take its advantage, he said.