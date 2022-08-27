Justice Lalit sworn-in as Chief Justice of India

New Delhi: Justice Uday Umesh Lalit was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India today. President Droupadi Murmu administered him the oath at a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers were present at the ceremony.

Justice Ramana had recommended Justice Lalit as his successor in keeping with convention and norms of seniority. The President subsequently confirmed Justice Lalit’s appointment as the new Chief Justice of India or CJI.