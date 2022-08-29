Heavy rains lash city

Chennai: Heavy rains lashed Chennai city and suburban areas, since early morning today.

Several parts of Chennai received light to moderate rainfall along with thunder and lightning, which is likely to intensify to heavy rainfall in some places for the next 48 hours.

Guindy, Ekkatuthangal, Mambalam, Pallavaram, Egmore, Purasaiwalkam, Ashok Nagar, Tambaram, Vandalur, Chrompet and Perungalathur saw heavy downpour.

Traffic jams and power-cuts were witnessed in many parts. Students and office-goers were most affected.