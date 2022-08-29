Modi pays tribute to Dhyan Chand on Sports Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to legendary Indian Hockey player Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and said that sports has done well in recent years and wished for it to keep gaining popularity across the country.

The Prime Minister posted a tweet to mark National Sports Day, celebrated annually today on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player.

Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India,” tweeted PM Modi. National Sports Day is being celebrated across the country today.

On this day, people are encouraged to take out some time out of their day to play their favourite sport and inculcate the habit of playing sports in day-to-day life to keep themselves fit physically and mentally. It is celebrated as a tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, known for his goal-scoring ability and superb ball control.