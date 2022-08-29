Hijab row: SC notice to Karnataka govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today issued a notice to Karnataka government on pleas challenging High Court verdict refusing to lift ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state. The apex court, however, upheld the ban and fixed the next date for hearing on September 5.

A top court bench comprising justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that it will not accept a plea seeking adjournment as an early hearing was sought, while issuing notice to the Karnataka government. The also pulled up some of the petitioners, who sought adjournment in the matter, and said it would not permit “this kind of forum shopping”.

Several petitions have been filed in the apex court against the Karnataka High Court verdict holding that wearing of hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice which can be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The Karnataka HC had dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside classroom.