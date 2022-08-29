‘New Parliament’s structure completed, finishing work in progress’

The main structure of the new Parliament building has been completed and now the internal finishing work is going on, Tata Projects CEO and Managing Director Vinayak Pai said on Sunday.Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building which will have a grand constitution hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, and ample parking space.’The main structure (of the new Parliament building) has been completed. We are now at the stage where we are doing a lot of internal finishing work,” Pai told PTI in an interview.”… it is one of its kind, so the finishes are very well thought out by the architects, procuring that and doing all the finishing,” he added.The government has maintained that the winter session of Parliament will be held in the new building being built under the Narendra Modi government’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.Replying to a question on how Tata Projects is coping with the challenge of high inflationary pressure, Pai said there are challenges that most industries are facing as they rely on a lot of commodities.”So, one one thing which we have to constantly look at is procuring smart. So, we have long-term contracts on a lot of our bulk material purchases we do,” Pai said.