Six Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested six Indian fishermen and seized their trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters, an official statement said on Sunday on the second such incident in a month.The fishermen were arrested on Saturday off Talaimannar, a settlement located on the northwestern coast of Mannar Island, the Navy said in the statement.The fishermen, who remain in naval custody in Talaimannar, will be handed over to the fisheries inspector in Mannar, it said.The latest arrest came after 10 Indian fishermen were arrested for allegedly poaching in Sri Lanka’s waters on August 22.