British Navy carrier breaks down after departing for US

The British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has broken down off the south coast of England shortly after embarking for exercises in the US.The 65,000-tonne warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base, Hampshire, on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred, dpa news agency reported on Monday.A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while conducting investigations into an emerging mechanical issue.”The vessel’s departure had earlier been delayed from August 26 because of a technical issue.The Royal Navy was not able to offer any further details or confirm if the earlier technical issue was related to the mechanical problem.