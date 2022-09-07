All set for Rahul’s padayatra today

As Rahul Gandhi gets ready to begin his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress said it is a ”transformational moment” for Indian politics and a ”decisive moment” for the party’s rejuvenation.The Congress is seeking to flag problems of economic disparities, social polarisation and political centralisation, while also attempting to make gains in what it often describes as the battle of ideologies.Before the launch of the march, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took part in a prayer meeting at ex-prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur.He will attend an event in Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh’s Bhupesh Baghel will be present. Rahul Gandhi will be presented with a national flag made of khadi.After the event at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam where Stalin will be present, Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders will walk to the seaside venue of the public rally where the yatra will be formally launched.