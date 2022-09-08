NEET results: Average show by TN students

Of the 1.42 lakh students who took NEET Entrance in Tamilnadu, only 67,787 students have passed for the examination. The pass percentage dipped to 51.2 per cent compared to 57.4 per cent in 2021.

Thridev Vinayaka S has topped with a score of 705 and 99.99% in Tamilnadu. He stood at 30th position in the All India Rank list. M Harini scored 702 marks and 99.99% and came second in the State and 43rd rank in the country.

Meanwhile, Tanishka from Rajasthan is the overall topper. Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule and Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka have been ranked second, third and fourth respectively.

State-wise Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of qualifiers, followed by Maharashtra and Rajasthan. In the top 20 this year, there are six candidates from Karnataka, two each from Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, one each from Rajasthan, Telangana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.