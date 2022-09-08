India successfully test-fires Quick Reax to Air Missile system

India on Thursday successfully completed six flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system off the Odisha Coast.

According to Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the flight tests have been conducted as part of evaluation trials by the Indian Army.

The flight tests were carried out against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various types of aerial threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems under different scenarios including long-range medium altitude, short-range high, altitude maneuvering target, low radar signature with receding and crossing target and salvo launch with two missiles fired in quick succession.

The system performance was also evaluated under day and night operation scenarios.