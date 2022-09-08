SC restores criminal case against Senthilbalaji

The Supreme Court today allowed an appeal challenging the order of the Madras High Court by which the High Court had quashed the proceedings against DMK MLA Senthil Balaji in relation to the allegations of recruitment scam while he was the Transport Minister in the AIADMK government between 2011 and 2015

The bench comprising of Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, Justice A. S. Bopanna and Justice V. Ramasubramanian set aside the order of the High Court and restored the Criminal Complaint filed against Balaji, who is at present the Electricity Minister in the DMK Government.