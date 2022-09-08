K’taka to seek special grants from Centre for rain havoc in Bengaluru’

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said his government will seek special grants from the Union government as compensation for the damages caused in rain-battered Bengaluru.He held a meeting with the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) headed by Home Ministry’s joint secretary Ashish Kumar, which is visiting Karnataka to take stock of the flood havoc in the State.“We have shared details on damages caused during three stages of rainfall – July, August and the first week of September,” Bommai said.Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said another meeting would be held with the IMCT after it visits various districts, including parts of Bengaluru.”IMCT will be given a final memorandum then, which will be an updated version of the one we had submitted last week,” he added.Revenue Minister R Ashoka last week said the government has estimated rain related losses since June to the tune of Rs 7,647.13 crore, and will be sending a proposal to the Centre seeking a relief of Rs 1,012.5 crore as per National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms.