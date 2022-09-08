No decision yet on merger of NEET, JEE with CUET: UGC chief

No formal decision has been taken on the merger of medical entrance exam NEET and engineering entrance test JEE with CUET-UG and nothing will be imposed on students, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.

Kumar’s comments came two days after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said there are no plans to merge JEE and NEET with the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the next two years.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chief had last month announced that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be merged with the CUET in future.

“Merger of NEET and JEE with CUET is an idea we are floating, so that there is wider discussion among stakeholders, there is no formal decision that we have taken on this…nothing will be imposed on students from the top that from next year there will be a joint exam,” Kumar said.