Tuticorin Airport undergoes upgradation for better services

In order to cater to the rising passenger traffic and the demand for better services and connections, Airports Authority of India (AAI) is undergoing major up-gradation which includes the extension of the Runway for the operation of A-321 type of aircraft, construction of a new apron, new terminal building, technical Block cum control tower and amp; new fire station at a cost of Rs 381 crores.

Spread over an area of 13500 sqm, the new terminal building will be able to handle 600 passengers during peak hours.

The building will be equipped with all the modern facilities and passenger amenities with the provision of two aerobridges along with car parking facilities and a new approach road.