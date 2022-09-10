Chinese debt trap diplomacy behind Sri Lankan’s bankruptcy: Expert

The debt trap policy of China has affected the Sri Lankan economy as Colombo was declared bankrupt due to Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative projects in the south Asian country, according to experts.The debt trap diplomacy of China has severally affected the fundamental and human rights of several South Asian countries including Sri Lanka, according to experts. Speaking at an international conference — China Debt Trap, several prominent members across the globe raised concerns over the Chinese debt trap, which is being expended through its Belt & Road Initiative projects in several South Asian countries. ‘Many Chinese Belt & Road Initiative projects fall too heavily on the debt of underdeveloped countries,’ Andy Vermaut President Postversa, President World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue told reporters on September 8.