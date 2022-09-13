WTA Chennai Open 2022 held in TN due to state govt efforts: Stalin

The FIDE Chess Olympiad held here recently has created interest among young people on this indoor game and due to the efforts of the state government the WTA Chennai Open 2022 is being held here, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Monday.In sync with the Dravidian model of all-round development including sports, the Chief Minister said sportspersons from Tamil Nadu should take part in international events, win medals and bring glory to the state.The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad held here recently has created interest among young people on this indoor game and due to the efforts of the state government the WTA Chennai Open 2022 (September 12-18) is held here, he said.Stalin was presiding over a state event here to give incentives and present awards to sports persons. The WTA Chennai Open matches began this evening here.