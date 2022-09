Chief Minister MK Stalin this morning launched the free breakfast scheme for Classes 1 to 5 students in Madurai.

In the first phase, as many as 1.14 lakh children in over 1,500 schools run by the government in cities, towns, villages, and far-flung areas will be served hot breakfast before they begin to attend classes in the morning.

The menu of breakfast includes rava upma, semiya upma with sambar, rava khichdi, semiya khichdi and rava Pongal. The breakfast will be served from Monday to Friday.