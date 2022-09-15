Chennai Open: Bouchard in last eight

Chennai :Former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard and Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova advanced to the quarter-finals of the WTA Chennai Open on Wednesday evening after both won their matches in straight sets.Bouchard, a former world No 5 on the comeback trail after missing 17 months due to shoulder surgery, had to battle hard against Indian wild card Karman Kaur Thandi. After winning the first set 6-2, Bouchard trailed the tall powerful Thandi 2-5 in the second set before fighting her way to a tiebreaker.

The Canadian won the tiebreaker for the loss of two points to complete the 6-2, 7-6 win in two hours and 13 minutes in front of a boisterous crowd rooting for one of their own. Bouchard’s countrywoman Rebecca Marino, seeded seventh, joined her in the last eight with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa.In the first match of the evening on SDAT Tennis Stadium’s Centre Court, 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova came from 0-3 down in the first set to upset fifth seed Rebecca Peterson 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 25 minutes and advance to the last eight.Japanese qualifier Nao Hibino also made her way to the quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-3 win over sixth seed Qiang Wang.