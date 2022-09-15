People’s wrath will reflect in Lok Sabha polls: Goa Congress

Calling the defection of its eight MLAs to the BJP as the murder of democracy, the Congress unit in Goa on Wednesday said that the wrath of the public against the saffron party will reflect in the Lok Sabha elections.”Murder of democracy by BJP is going on across India. They are rattled by the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was claiming that they had enough numbers, then what was the need to take more MLAs. That means BJP had an agenda to finish the opposition as 67 per cent voters had voted against them,” Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar said, addressing a press conference here.MLAs Yuri Alemao, Altone D’Costa and Carlos Alvares Ferreira, who remained with the Congress, were also present at the press meet. The Congress strength in the Goa assembly has come down to three after its eight MLAs joined the BJP.