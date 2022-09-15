France’s Foreign Minister calls on PM Modi

France’s Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed President Emmanuel Macron’s message of friendship and cooperation to him.Colonel is on an official visit to India from September 13-15.Modi, during the meeting, fondly recalled his recent meetings with President Macron in Paris and Schloss Elmau (Germany) and conveyed his desire to welcome the President in India at an early opportunity, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said.