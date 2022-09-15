Delhi LG orders disciplinary action against five police officials

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday ordered disciplinary proceedings against two SHOs, two SIs and one ASI of the Delhi police. Assistant Sub Inspector Heera Lal, Sub Inspector Rahul Sagar, SI Ravi Poonia, present Station House Officer Harish Kumar and the then SHO, Sanjeev Gautam committed serious lapses and misconduct in the discharge of their duties while attending a complaint received via PCR on August 8, 2018, in connection with one Musa being physically assaulted by Farid and Shaan Ali, said an official from the LG’s office.A complaint by Asma Bibi filed at the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) on 15.01.2019, detailed that the PCR call made by her son Hasrat went unaddressed by the IO, who neither got a medical examination done of the victim nor did he take any action against the accused persons.

On August 18, Asma Bibi’s brother Musa had to be admitted in the GTB Hospital vide MLC No. A4670/40/18 and information was given to the local police. A case FIR No. 729/2018 u/s 323/341/34 IPC was registered by SI Ravi Poonia. On 30.12.2018 the victim died due to the injuries sustained during the assault on 08.12.2018, but no proper action was taken by the IO, the complainant Asma Bibi said. On the contrary, the MLC No. B6659/41/18 with A/H/O observed that the patient had been brought in with “self inflicted injury at 4.30 PM on 15.12.2018 as stated by patient himself”, said the LG office.