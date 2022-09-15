Putin will fail and Europe will prevail: EU chief

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, has insisted “Putin will fail and Europe will prevail”, as she vowed to press on with Ukraine’s EU integration, media reports said.Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Leyen issued a rallying call intended to unite member states grappling with an energy crisis as winter draws near, The Guardian reported.Leyen described the Russian invasion as not only a war on Ukraine, but “a war on our economy, a war on our values and a war on our future”.Dressed in blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s national flag, the Commission President announced she would visit Kiev later on Wednesday and planned detailed discussions with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on ensuring Ukraine’s “seamless access to the single market”.Ukraine’s first lady, Olenka Zelenska, was among the audience in Strasbourg and was given a standing ovation by the MEPs.