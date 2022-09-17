Biden warns Putin against use of chemical or nuclear weapons

US President Joe Biden has warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin against the use of chemical or tactical nuclear weapons in the ongoing war with Ukraine that has stretched to more than six months now.

“Don’t. Don’t. Don’t. You will change the face of war unlike anything since World War II,” Biden said.

Biden gave an interview to CBS News anchor Scott Pelley at the White House which will be aired on Sunday. Biden’s reaction came soon after Pelley asked what the consequences would be if Putin crossed the line.

Biden said: “You think I would tell you if I knew exactly what it would be? Of course, I’m not gonna tell you. It’ll be consequential. They’ll become more of a pariah in the world than they ever have been. And depending on the extent of what they do will determine what response would occur.”

Biden and Pelley discussed a host of issues beyond the war in Ukraine, including the economy and the upcoming midterm elections.