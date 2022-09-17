Leaders greet Modi on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 today with several events being organised across the country to mark the occasion. President Murmu, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and leaders of various political parties greeted him on the occasion.Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted greetings for Modi. “Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday,” he tweeted. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posted a photo with Modi and wished him good health and long life. “May he work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens & bring them the light of progress, development & social harmony instead,” he tweeted. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal put out a tweet wishing for PM Modi’s long and healthy life.All Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, posted their wishes for Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah heaped praises on Modi and lauded his effort to steer India in the right direction. “@narendramodi has worked to take the country forward in every field by connecting it to its original roots. New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Modiji. Modi ji has made his mark as a global leader, who is respected by the whole world,” Shah tweeted in Hindi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said his leadership has boosted progress and good governance like never before and taken India’s prestige and self-respect to a new high. He has given a new dimension to Indian politics and given importance to the poor’s welfare along with development, Singh said.