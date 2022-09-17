Kerala HC stays transfer of Sessions Judge

The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed the transfer of a Sessions judge, who made controversial observations in his orders while granting bail to an accused in two sexual harassment cases in Kozhikode district.A Division Bench of the High Court comprising justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and C P Mohammed Nias stayed the transfer while considering a plea filed by judge S Krishnakumar challenging a single bench order upholding the order issued by the Registrar of the High Court last month.The court also posted the matter for September 26 for the counter affidavit of the respondents.”There will be an interim stay, as prayed for, till then”, the court said in the order.