Bhagwant Mann deplaned: Scindia to probe into allegations

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he will look into the allegation that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned planed from a Delhi-bound aircraft at the Frankfurt airport as he was “drunk”.The minister asserted that it was important to verify the facts.The Opposition targeted Mann on Monday, alleging that he was deplaned from a Delhi-bound aircraft at the Frankfurt airport as he was drunk, a charge dismissed by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as baseless.Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa sought an inquiry in the matter and shot off a letter to Scindia.”This was an incident on international soil. We will have to make sure that we verify the facts. It is up to the Lufthansa airline to provide the data. Based on the request that has been sent to me, I will certainly look into it,” Scindia told reporters on the sidelines of an event.