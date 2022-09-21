Railways aims to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by Aug 15 next year

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw a few weeks ago inspected the Vande Bharat trains being manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. After finding all okay, he handed them over to the R&D wing of the Railway, Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) in Lucknow. The RDSO will examine the trains and after being fully satisfied, it will give safety clearance, paving the way for rolling out the trains.

The Indian Railways is aiming to run 75 new Vande Bharat trains by August 15 next year. Therefore, the construction of these trains has been expedited as the target of the Railways is that seven to eight trains should be ready every month. But looking at the pace, it seems that rolling of the trains may get delayed.IANS tried to speak to the Railway officials and also sent queries to the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, over the seeming delay in the project, but in vain.