Infections on the rise during monsoon

Monsoon season brings in a lot of relief from the scorching summer heat. However, many infections come along with monsoons. The quick increase in humidity makes it a habitable condition for bacteria and fungi to multiply. Apollo Spectra Hospital, otorhinolaryngologist consultant V Sundhari said that during this stage, bacterial infections are caused in the various parts of the ear, including the inner ear, middle ear, and external ear. “Some common signs noticed during monsoon ear infections involve ear itching, ear blockage, ear discharge, ear pain, and so on,” she said.;Sundhari further said that one of the most common causes of ear infection is an infection caused by the throat. “The bacteria that cause a throat infection spread to the ear quickly. The bacterias cause the infection through the Eustachian tube. This tube connects from the throat to the ear.Infections in the ear can also be caused by external sources. When the humidity increases fungus tends to grow on clothes and surroundings, which then spreads from the fingers to the ear. The fungal bacterial growth escalates when there is earwax or dead skin present in the ears,” she added. Sundhari said that some of the effective ways to be safe from ear infections during the monsoon include maintaining proper ear hygiene, keeping the earphones clean, removing the earwax from the ears often, and avoiding insertion of any sharp metal into the ear.