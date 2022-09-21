Thirukural competition for students

Shriram Ilakkiya Kazhagam, the literary wing of Shriram group is organising Thirukkural Elocution & Drawing Contest 2022, the annual state-level competition from 15 October to 27 November 2022, for school and college students across 12 centres covering Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

A press release said that the Chennai zone competitions will be held at Shri Shankarlal Sundarbai Shasun Jain College for Women, T Nagar on 15 October 2022 and at Velammal Matric Hr. Sec. School, Mogappair on 16 October.

“The contest at other cities will be held as follows: Than on 29 October, Trichy on 30 October, Thiruvarur on 5 November, Puducherry on 6 November, Madurai on 12 November, Tirunelveli on 13 November, Coimbatore on 19 November, Erode on 20 November, Salem on 26 November, Vellore on 27 November,” the release added.

Interested persons can collect the application forms from the nearest Shriram Chits branches or from Shriram Chits, # 145, Santhome High Road, Mylapore, Chennai – 600 004 (Ph: 044 – 4021 4100) or download from www.shriramchits.com. Last date for submitting the filled in application form is 10 October.