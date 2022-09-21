Modi chairs meeting of board of trustees of PM CARES Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the people for contributing wholeheartedly to the PM CARES Fund as he chaired a meeting where it was discussed that the initiative has a larger vision on effectively responding to emergency and distress situations, his office said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the PM CARES Fund on Tuesday during which a presentation was made on the various initiatives undertaken with the help of PM CARES Fund, including the PM CARES for Children scheme which is supporting 4,345 children, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The trustees appreciated the role played by the fund at a crucial time for the country. Prime Minister Modi appreciated the people of the country for contributing wholeheartedly to the PM CARES Fund, the statement said.