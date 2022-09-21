CM writes to PM Modi, urges him to rescue Indians held captive in Myanmar

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to immediately take up the issue with authorities in Myanmar for immediate rescue and safe repatriation of the 300 Indians which include 50 Tamilians, who are held in illegal captivity in the foreign country.

Stalin further in the letter added, “It is informed that the Indians had initially gone to Thailand for IT-related jobs through private recruitment agencies.” The letter further alleged that the Indians, including 50 Tamils, were forcibly taken from Thailand to Myanmar for carrying out illegal jobs online. “As per the reports received, the stuck Indians are also being physically assaulted by their employers on their refusal to do so,” the letter to the Prime Minister read.