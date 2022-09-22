Tension prevails in Kovai, petrol bomb hurled outside BJP office

Petrol bombs were hurled at the BJP office premises and at a commercial establishment in Coimbatore on Thursday night. The one that hurled at the BJP office did not do any damage whereas the other one charred a couple of cartons placed in the store.

CCTV footage from the BJP office shows the unlit petrol bomb being hurled at their premises in Sidhapudur.

investigation.In the other incident, reported in Oppanakara street, the lit bomb was hurled at a wholesale cloth store owned by a Hindu Munnani functionary, according to police.