India’s focus is on green growth, green jobs, says PM Modi

Drawing attention to the net zero emissions target for the year 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India’s focus is on green growth and green jobs.”India has set a target of net zero till the year 2070. Now the focus of the country is on growth, on green jobs. And to achieve all these goals, the role of the environment ministry of every state is enormous,” Modi said at the inauguration of the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat via video conferencing.Stressing on the need to maintain equilibrium with nature, the prime minister said the role of the environment ministries of the states in achieving these goals is of vital importance.”I urge all environment ministers to promote a circular economy as much as possible in the states,” Prime Minister Modi said.

These steps will significantly strengthen the solid waste management campaign and will free us from the clutches of single-use plastic, the prime minister said according to an official statement.Throwing light on the groundwater issues, Modi said the states with abundant water are also facing water shortages nowadays.The Prime Minister remarked that the challenges and measures like chemical-free natural farming, Amrit Sarovar and water security, are not limited to the individual departments and the environment department will also have to consider these as an equally pressing challenge.”It is critical to work with a participative and integrated approach by the environment ministries. When the vision of the environment ministries changes, I am sure, nature will also be benefitted,” he said.