Nitish not contesting for PM post in 2024 polls

New Delhi :Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav dismissed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s desire to become Prime Minister and said that the veteran leader is focused on getting the opposition together for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”He (CM Nitish Kumar) is the CM and we’re working under his guidance. The only agenda he has right now is bringing all opposition together. He has no desire to become the Prime Minister,” said Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.His remarks came in wake of several speculations of CM Kumar contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh’s Phulpur. Earlier on September 20, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar denied these rumours and said that he only aspires to unite the opposition parties in the country.