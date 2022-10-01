Mallikarjun Kharge quits as Oppn leader

Candidate for Congress presidential polls Mallikarjun Kharge has submitted his resignation to Sonia Gandhi from the post of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha as per the Udaipur resolution of One Leader One Post.Kharge received support from nearly 30 Congress leaders for the party`s presidential polls. These names include Deepender Hooda, Salman Khurshid, Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, Manish Tewari, Prithviraj Chavan, and othersCongress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said 14 nominations were received by Mallikarjun Kharge, five by Shashi Tharoor and one by Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi.”14 forms were submitted by (Mallikarjun) Kharge, 5 by Shashi Tharoor, and one by KN Tripathi,” said Mistry at the press briefing.