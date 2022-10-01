India sees slight drop in covid infection

New Delhi :India sees slight drop in infections with 3,805 Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. This slight drop in cases comes after the country reported 3,947 yesterday. As per the ministry, active cases in the country has now declined to 38,293 from the earlier 39,583. The active cases comprises 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 218.68 crore total vaccine doses with 94.86 crore received second dose and 21.33 crore are precaution doses. A total of 16,29,137 doses have been administered in last 24 hours, the ministry said.